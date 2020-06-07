Robert A. Smith Robert Arthur Smith, 75, died on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 after a long illness. He moved to HHI from CT in 1996 with his wife Sharon. He was a member of St. Luke's Church and worked as a counselor at ACTS Counseling Center for fifteen years. He was predeceased by his daughter Kim. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his sons Jim, Kevin and Aaron, daughters-in-law Beth and Jennifer, grandsons Jefferson and Trevor and granddaughter Kelsey. A celebration of life will be held at St. Luke's Church on Sunday, June 14th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Luke's Church, ACTS Counseling Scholarship Fund. www.Keithfuneral.com
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 7, 2020.