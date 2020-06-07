Robert A. Smith
Robert A. Smith Robert Arthur Smith, 75, died on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 after a long illness. He moved to HHI from CT in 1996 with his wife Sharon. He was a member of St. Luke's Church and worked as a counselor at ACTS Counseling Center for fifteen years. He was predeceased by his daughter Kim. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his sons Jim, Kevin and Aaron, daughters-in-law Beth and Jennifer, grandsons Jefferson and Trevor and granddaughter Kelsey. A celebration of life will be held at St. Luke's Church on Sunday, June 14th at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Luke's Church, ACTS Counseling Scholarship Fund. www.Keithfuneral.com

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
St. Luke’s Church
