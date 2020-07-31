Robert Alan Cypher Robert Alan Cypher, born in 1943, to Ann and Willis Cypher in Pittsburgh, PA. Attended Edgewood High School and Penn State University. After obtaining his MBA, he went to work in Human Resources for Kennametal in Latrobe, PA. He then worked as Director of HR for Rockwell International, where his boss joked he was "neither humane nor resourceful." He finished his career as VP of HR for Education Management Corp. Bob was a longtime member of Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh and Belfair in Bluffton. He married Kathy Haberstick, also of Pittsburgh, in 1988. They travelled the world, cruising and playing golf. They retired to Hilton Head and built a home in Belfair, where he was known as "Belfair Bob", former Muckety Muck. He will be remembered for his quick wit and "Mel Brooks" brand of comedy, and his love for golf and wine and Penn State. He was a devoted member of The Church of The Cross, and became an avid fundraiser for The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
after he was diagnosed in 2011. Bob passed away at home July 26th from complications of Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathy, his son, Matthew (Laurie) in Austin, his brother, Jon (Carol) in Oregon, and his niece Ellen Gravante (Jim) in Pittsburgh. He was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Anne. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the memorial service will be private.
