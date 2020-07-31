1/1
Robert Alan Cypher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alan Cypher Robert Alan Cypher, born in 1943, to Ann and Willis Cypher in Pittsburgh, PA. Attended Edgewood High School and Penn State University. After obtaining his MBA, he went to work in Human Resources for Kennametal in Latrobe, PA. He then worked as Director of HR for Rockwell International, where his boss joked he was "neither humane nor resourceful." He finished his career as VP of HR for Education Management Corp. Bob was a longtime member of Edgewood Country Club in Pittsburgh and Belfair in Bluffton. He married Kathy Haberstick, also of Pittsburgh, in 1988. They travelled the world, cruising and playing golf. They retired to Hilton Head and built a home in Belfair, where he was known as "Belfair Bob", former Muckety Muck. He will be remembered for his quick wit and "Mel Brooks" brand of comedy, and his love for golf and wine and Penn State. He was a devoted member of The Church of The Cross, and became an avid fundraiser for The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research after he was diagnosed in 2011. Bob passed away at home July 26th from complications of Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his devoted wife Kathy, his son, Matthew (Laurie) in Austin, his brother, Jon (Carol) in Oregon, and his niece Ellen Gravante (Jim) in Pittsburgh. He was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Anne. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the memorial service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, www.michaeljfox.org/donate or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 www.hospicecarelc.org. Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services - Bluffton is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved