Robert "Bob" Warden Robert Allen Warden, of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away at home on December 16, 2019, at the age of 88, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Walter R. Warden and Maybelle Immen Warden, Bob was raised in Hempstead, NY. After graduation from Hempstead HS, he attended Duke University, and in 1951 enlisted in the United States Army and had combat service during the Korean War. After receiving a B.S. in Political Science and a Masters in History and Education, from Hofstra University, Bob applied for and received a commission in the United States Coast Guard. His regular and reserve assignments took him to New York City, Washington, DC, Yorktown, VA, and Cape May, NJ. He retired as a CDR in1991. As a student at Hofstra University he met and married Loretta deRiesthal Warden. While raising four daughters: Leslie Warden Payne (John), Nancy Warden Morrison (Charles), Amy Warden Neeb (Michael) and Cathy Jean Warden (deceased), the family lived on Long Island, NY, Clinton, NY, Hingham, MA and Sunapee, NH. Bob had great pride and joy in his grandchildren, Charles (Lauren), Michael, William and Elizabeth Morrison, Patrick and Caroline Neeb, and Jack Payne. Bob's employment history included secondary school teaching and Cooperative Education Programming in the Vo-Tech school setting, education related sales, law enforcement and investigative work as Special Agent for Defense Investigative Service. Bob and Loretta retired to Hilton Head Island in 1993. Bob continued his New England boating interests but with careful attention to the low country's tides and shoals. He was a driver for Friends with Wheels. He played tennis and enjoyed a long time membership at the Country Club of Hilton Head. Bob could be found second row right for World Affairs Council speakers. He continued his interest in and support of the military as a member of MOAA, the KWVA, VFW and attendance at several reunions of his 17th Infantry Association. Bob was a founding member of the Democratic Club of Beaufort County South of the Broad and a frequent writer of Letters to the Editor in the local press. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00am at Christ Lutheran Church, 829 William Hilton Parkway, and inurnment at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors at 2:00 pm that afternoon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Community Foundation of the Low Country, Cathy Jean Warden Memorial Fund, P.O.Box 23019, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925 or Hospice Care of the LowCountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 16, 2020