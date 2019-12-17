Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Anderson Heise. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Anderson Heise Robert A. Heise MAJ US Army (Ret.), age 73, of Hilton Head Island died at The Preston Health Center, Hilton Head on December 13, 2019. He was born October 10, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. Bob was a graduate of Worthington High School and The Ohio State University. He served as an intelligence officer in the U.S Army for 20 years followed by 20 years as a high school math teacher culminating at Hilton Head High School. Along the way he earned three Masters degrees from the University of Santa Clara, CA and Georgia State University. He retired permanently in 2008. Always an avid athlete, Bob wrestled and played baseball in high school and continued into adulthood playing baseball, softball, racquetball and tennis. He was also a talented track athlete running races of all lengths including the original "marathon" from Marathon to Athens, Greece. He spent his retirement years playing tennis and spending time with his wife, Linda. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Linda; daughters Kristina (Trey Weems) Heise currently stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany and Alexandra (Phillip) Carlyle of St. Simons Island, GA.; grandchildren Grace and Maxwell Carlyle; brothers Ron (Doris) and Earl (Sharon) Heise; uncle of Jon and David Heise and Nelson and Robert H. Heise. The family will host a celebration of Bob's life from 1-4 pm at Dockside Restaurant Hilton Head Saturday December 21, 2019. The event will begin with a short program (including military honors) followed by an open reception. Please feel free to come dressed to celebrate Bob's life and if you are prepared to share a funny Bob story even better. In lieu of flowers donations to Memory Matters Hilton Head would be appreciated. The family would also like to express its sincere appreciation to Home Helpers and all of the skilled and caring staff at the Preston Health Center.

