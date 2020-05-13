Robert Andrew Clapham
Robert Andrew Clapham Robert Andrew Clapham "Andy" of Indian Land, SC, formerly of Simsbury, CT, Atlanta, GA, and Beaufort, SC, died at home on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 82. A private service for the immediate family was held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Waxhaw, NC and a memorial service will be held at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in the coming months. Donations may be sent to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Rd., Waxhaw, NC 28173; Kindred Hospice, 223 South Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732; and Always Best Care, 146 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.

Published in The Island Packet on May 13, 2020.
