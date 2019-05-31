Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ardell Lowry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Robert Ardell Lowry Robert Ardell Lowry, 93, passed away on May 23, 2019 on Hilton Head Island, SC. He was born on July 6, 1925 in Applewold Borough, Armstrong County, PA to Robert and Nellie Lightner Lowry. Bob graduated from Kittanning (PA) High School, enlisted in the Air Force in 1943, and was trained as a bombardier navigator on the B-17 Bomber. He left service in 1945 at the end of WWII and enrolled at Slippery Rock State Teachers College under the GI Bill. While there he earned a degree in Mathematics and met his lifelong partner, Donna Mae Beck. Bob and Donna were married in 1947 and upon Bob's graduation moved to Kane, PA where he taught high school math and became the principal of Kane High School. He earned a Master's degree from Penn State University and a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1957 Bob returned to his alma mater to become the Director of Admissions and he continued the rest of his career at Slippery Rock in various roles. He served as Acting President in 1968 and retired in 1981 as Dean of the Graduate School. Bob and Donna were devoted to their careers and advocates for the importance of education. After retirement, Bob and Donna moved to Florida and then in 1996 to Whispering Pines, NC where he was a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Country Club of Whispering Pines. He moved to Hilton Head Island in 2018. Bob enjoyed golf into his 90's and his friendly, weekly poker games, but his true joy was his family who he loved and supported unconditionally. Bob was preceded in death by Donna, his wife of 69 years until her death in 2017, brothers, Daryl, Richard, and Donald, and son-in-law James Maira. He is survived by his daughter Christine Lowry McKeag and husband Floyd of Hilton Head Island, SC, his daughter Margaret Lowry Maira of Santa Fe, NM, grandson Mark McKeag and wife Amy of Newton, MA, granddaughter Jessica Maira of Wilmington, NC, grandson Andrew Maira of Greenville, SC, great-granddaughters Tess and Eliana McKeag of Newton, MA, sister Donna Beynon of Colorado Springs, CO, and sisters-in-law Nita Lowry of Mason, OH and Joyce Lowry of Kittanning, PA. There will be a memorial service celebrating Bob's life at St. Andrew by the Sea UMC on Hilton Head Island on July 13, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to ROTC Scholarships at the Lowry Center of Slippery Rock University (payable to SRU Foundation), 104 Maltby Ave., Suite 100, Slippery Rock, PA 16057 or Brownson Church (PW Scholarship Fund), 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close