Robert(Bobby)B. Rosenfeld Robert(Bobby)B. Rosenfeld passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020on a perfect golf morning,at his home in Hilton Head Island, SC. Beloved husband of the late Dee Dee, adored Daddy-o of Richard Rosenfeld (Pamela) and Robin Shephard (Chuck) and grandfather of Jenna and Michael.He is also survived by sister, Phoebe Mallick and niece, Linda Chivian (Ross Lewis) A former resident of Jenkintown, PA, Bob was an extraordinary golfer, a cigar and scotch lover, a USC Trojan, a classical music aficionadoand a late in life cat fan.He quietly and kindly helped those in need. Donations in his memory to Hilton Head Humane Association are afitting tribute and appreciated. Funeral services will be private. Islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 7, 2020.