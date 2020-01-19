Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Canham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Canham Robert Canham, age 92, of Hilton Head passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Bob Canham was born the only child of Charles Canham and Ruth Newton in the southern Illinois town of Virden. The Canham family moved to Chicago a few short years later and it was there that Bob was raised, educated and worked for the next 30 years. His years in Chicago were interrupted by two tours in the military. He first served aboard a naval vessel in the Pacific theatre in WWII and then as a Staff Sergeant in the army during the Korean War. After his discharge from the military, Bob returned to the Chicagoland area and began his career in the retail clothing business. While first working then later owning the Esquire Men's Shop, Bob met love of his life and his eventual wife for the next 57 years, Barbara Fennessy. Together "B and B" spent the next 30 years living in suburban Chicago, happily raising their family and building their lives together. In 1993, Barbara and Bob made the decision to retire in paradise (Hilton Head Island) where they would spend the remaining nearly 30 years of their lives. The Canhams resided in Port Royal Plantation and Bob became active in the card club and the Friday morning golf league. As members of St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church they renewed their marital vows and both their faith in God and their love for each other grew stronger. Over time all of their children moved to Hilton Head and from that point on, the once small Canham family grew exponentially. Robert Canham joins his beloved wife Barbara (deceased) in God's arms and is survived by daughter Jane Mayer, sons Dr. James Canham (Jeanie) and Daniel Canham (Cherie). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, twin great granddaughters and 5 step great grandsons. A funeral mass will be at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday January 25th at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate his life.

