Robert "Bob" D. CannonAugust 2, 1954 - November 2, 2020Parker, Colorado - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Bob) Cannon announces his passing on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 66 years after a 40 day battle with cancer. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his: wife Dr. Donna (Dee) Cannon; daughter Aimee (Chris); grandchildren Mikaila and Cooper; daughter Kim; grandchildren Trevor and Leif; sister Kathy (Butch) and extended family and friends.Bob was preceded in death by his parents George and Carmella Cannon and beloved pet, Hazel Hoult.Born in Norristown, PA, Bob was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, class of 1972. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1978, served his country for 22 years, and retired in 2000 as a decorated Chief Warrant Officer 2. His love of God and Country was evident in everything he did.An avid sportsman and humanitarian, Bob was first a loving husband and father, who adored his grandchildren. He cherished his fur children: Boots, Fiona, Luigi and Otis. A family man, home chef, member of the Corvette Club and wine connoisseur, Bob was larger than life. Whether for a moment or for a lifetime, Bob's impact on the lives of those around him will live on forever.A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at the Fort Logan National Cemetery located at 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver CO 80236.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chelsea Hutchinson Foundation at Offer condolences at ApolloFunerals.com