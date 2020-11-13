Robert "Bob" D. Cannon
August 2, 1954 - November 2, 2020
Parker, Colorado - It is with great sadness that the family of Robert (Bob) Cannon announces his passing on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 66 years after a 40 day battle with cancer. Bob will be lovingly remembered by his: wife Dr. Donna (Dee) Cannon; daughter Aimee (Chris); grandchildren Mikaila and Cooper; daughter Kim; grandchildren Trevor and Leif; sister Kathy (Butch) and extended family and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents George and Carmella Cannon and beloved pet, Hazel Hoult.
Born in Norristown, PA, Bob was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, class of 1972. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1978, served his country for 22 years, and retired in 2000 as a decorated Chief Warrant Officer 2. His love of God and Country was evident in everything he did.
An avid sportsman and humanitarian, Bob was first a loving husband and father, who adored his grandchildren. He cherished his fur children: Boots, Fiona, Luigi and Otis. A family man, home chef, member of the Corvette Club and wine connoisseur, Bob was larger than life. Whether for a moment or for a lifetime, Bob's impact on the lives of those around him will live on forever.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. at the Fort Logan National Cemetery located at 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver CO 80236.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chelsea Hutchinson Foundation at Offer condolences at ApolloFunerals.com
. https://chelseahutchisonfoundation.org/
