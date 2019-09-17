Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Coburn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert W. Coburn Has gone to join the others of the "Greatest Generation" on September 13, 2019 at Palmettos Assisted living in Bluffton, SC Bob enlisted in the US Navy in December 1941 & became a part of the Aviation Team, as a Naval Bomber Pilot. He received the Good Conduct Medal and an Honorable Discharged in June 1945. He attended Cornell University & graduated at Montclair College in NJ. After Military Service, Bob continued as a pilot with Eastern Airlines, until the Airlines declared Bankrupcy. He loved flying & took business & leisure trips in his own plane. Bob had a great life & a variety of interesting careers. He & his Father, Isaac started "Coburn Enterprise", which consisted of Insurance & Real Estate. He was also employed by Lloyds of London with offices in New York & London. He was involved with the group that started Killington Ski Resort in Vermont, & had homes there . He was an excellent Skier & a Member of the Search & Rescue Team when accidents & Disasters occurred. He also skied in several different countries. Bob was an avid Golfer. He was President of the Board of Directors at Pines Lake Country Club in NJ, a member of Woodstock, VT Country Club. He & his wife Shelby, were Residents & Members of Moss Creek Country Club for four years and were Residents & Members of Belfair Golf Community for the past 13 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Shelby, his daughters, Anne & Candice & his son, Rob, four granddaughters, Kate , Jenna, Anna & Zoe. Three Step-Children & six step-grand Children. His sister-in-law Jessica Bise, And step granddaughter, Anna Crisp played a loving part during the current illness in Bob's life. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

