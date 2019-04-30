Robert Donald Sproatt Robert Donald Sproatt, 94, died on April 24, 2019 at the Retreat on Lady's Island. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Anne "Chloe" Sproatt, his brother James A. Sproatt and nephew James N. Sproatt both of Elkhart Indiana. He is survived by his son Rod H. Sproatt of Beaufort, his granddaughter Shawn Caroline Sproatt of Wilmington, North Carolina, former daughter-in-law Charlotte Anne Kirkman of Beaufort, his sister Lynn Hopper of Indianapolis, Indiana, his brother Charles "Bing" Sproatt of Wisconsin, a nephew Bill Sproatt of Wisconsin, a niece Leslie Walsh of Iowa, a niece Lynn Allison of Elkhart Indiana, a niece Anne Kroeker of Carmel, Indiana, and a nephew Charles Hopper of Noblesville, Indiana. Robert served in a mortar outfit of the Third Division of the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater during WWII. As a member of the floating reserve he watched the flag being raised on Iwo Jima. After the war he worked for AT&T until his retirement in 1981. A service with military honors will be held Friday May 3rd at 2:00 at Beaufort National Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

