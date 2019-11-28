Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Schwartz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Schwartz Robert E. Schwartz (Bob), 92, a resident of Sea Pines in Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away peacefully, on Monday, after a short illness. He and his beloved wife, Lenore, enjoyed 68 years of marriage, the last 30 in Hilton Head where he never tired of the spectacular marsh view out the back windows of their house. It would be impossible to overstate how much he loved his home and it's beautiful setting, but his loving relationship with his tiny family meant even more. Bob was born in Pontiac, Michigan, to Matilda and Joseph Schwartz. He and his older brother Stuart (deceased 2006) were exceptionally close. They both attended the University of Michigan and spent some of their careers in business together, as well as sharing a lifelong passion for golf. Bob met Lenore at a bowling alley in Detroit in 1951 and was immediately swept off his feet. The happy couple married in September of that year, after which they embarked on a European honeymoon, an experience they cherished in memories for the entirety of their long marriage. Bob spent his career in the retail fashion industry, starting by working for his father's clothing business. In 1954, he launched Tall Inc., a chain of retail clothing stores for tall women with locations across the country, which he ran for 35 years. Bob and Lenore welcomed Lisa, their only child, in 1956. The apple of their eye, Lisa brought them endless delight, also attending Bob's alma mater, the University of Michigan, where she met her husband, Steve Diamond. Lisa and Steve's two darling sons, Michael and Jeffrey, also graduated from UofM. Dancing with Lenore at Michael's wedding to his wife, Emily, in 2018, was a cherished recent memory. Bob's passions included everything golf, being a devoted sports fan, especially baseball, and bridge, where he was just 30 master points shy of becoming a Ruby Level Life Master. His notable accomplishments outside of his career included being president of Franklin Hills Country Club, being on the Board of Governors of the Golf Association of Michigan, and being on the Board of Trustees at Temple Beth El in Birmingham, Michigan. He felt blessed to have lived a long life of exceptional health, appreciating life's simple pleasures including his hometown Detroit Tigers, Michigan football, Hilton Head Bridge Club, banana splits, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with lettuce, and always, above all, his family. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service, Friday, November 29, 2 PM, at Six Oaks Cemetery, Sea Pines. Contributions in Bob's memory made be the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at Temple Beth Yam, Hilton Head Island, SC.

