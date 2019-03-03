Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Edward Sutton Jr. Robert Edward Sutton, Jr. (Bob) passed away on February 24, 2019. Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but spent his youth in his beloved Lowcountry. As a child he could be found navigating the waterways of Beaufort, happiest knee-deep in pluff mud and exploring the wilds of Fripp Island long before it was accessible by a bridge. His love of the written word came early, but it was his high school teacher, Pat Conroy, who instilled in him a life-long passion for writing and storytelling. Bob graduated from the University of South Carolina and made his way to New York City, where he achieved great success in the financial software business during the early days of the computerized banking boom. While in New York, his love of the water led him to the love of his life, Ginger. They met on a frigid winter afternoon frost biting in J24s on the Hudson River and knew quickly they not only both enjoyed racing but also wanted to spend their lives together. They were married a year and half later in 1989. Eventually, Bob and Ginger moved to Charleston to be closer to their eldest son, Raleigh, while he attended the College of Charleston and to raise their twins, Jack and Luke. Bob became a regular and supportive fixture at his sons' lacrosse games and sailing regattas up and down the East Coast. Little brought him more delight and a sense of pride than his boys. As a friend, he was eager to lend a hand and never met a conversation that he couldn't elevate, whether extolling the merits of the eighteenth-century poet Robert Burns or the nautical achievements of the Vikings. And he could always be counted on to take the lead in merriment, especially if that merriment involved some nice cigars and a glass of bourbon. Here's to you, Bob Sutton. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you. He is survived by his wife, Ginger and sons Jack and Luke. His mother Shirley Sutton, brothers Danny, Mike and Mark of Beaufort, SC and sister Leisa of Clovis, CA along with several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by their son Raleigh Cawood Sutton and his father, Robert E Sutton, Sr. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club, 17 Lockwood Drive, Charleston on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sailing Director's Excellence Fund, College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

Robert Edward Sutton Jr. Robert Edward Sutton, Jr. (Bob) passed away on February 24, 2019. Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but spent his youth in his beloved Lowcountry. As a child he could be found navigating the waterways of Beaufort, happiest knee-deep in pluff mud and exploring the wilds of Fripp Island long before it was accessible by a bridge. His love of the written word came early, but it was his high school teacher, Pat Conroy, who instilled in him a life-long passion for writing and storytelling. Bob graduated from the University of South Carolina and made his way to New York City, where he achieved great success in the financial software business during the early days of the computerized banking boom. While in New York, his love of the water led him to the love of his life, Ginger. They met on a frigid winter afternoon frost biting in J24s on the Hudson River and knew quickly they not only both enjoyed racing but also wanted to spend their lives together. They were married a year and half later in 1989. Eventually, Bob and Ginger moved to Charleston to be closer to their eldest son, Raleigh, while he attended the College of Charleston and to raise their twins, Jack and Luke. Bob became a regular and supportive fixture at his sons' lacrosse games and sailing regattas up and down the East Coast. Little brought him more delight and a sense of pride than his boys. As a friend, he was eager to lend a hand and never met a conversation that he couldn't elevate, whether extolling the merits of the eighteenth-century poet Robert Burns or the nautical achievements of the Vikings. And he could always be counted on to take the lead in merriment, especially if that merriment involved some nice cigars and a glass of bourbon. Here's to you, Bob Sutton. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you. He is survived by his wife, Ginger and sons Jack and Luke. His mother Shirley Sutton, brothers Danny, Mike and Mark of Beaufort, SC and sister Leisa of Clovis, CA along with several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by their son Raleigh Cawood Sutton and his father, Robert E Sutton, Sr. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at the Charleston Yacht Club, 17 Lockwood Drive, Charleston on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sailing Director's Excellence Fund, College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Funeral Home J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

1494 Mathis Ferry Road

Mount Pleasant , SC 29464

(843) 881-9293 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close