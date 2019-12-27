Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene Shirley Sr.. View Sign Service Information Island Funeral Home & Crematory 4 Cardinal Road Hilton Head Island , SC 29926 (843)-681-4400 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene Shirley, Sr. Our beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Bob Shirley, of Hilton Head Island, SC, went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019. Born on December 17, 1934, to Bob Eugene and Dora Elizabeth Harp Shirley (Pitts), in Atlanta, Georgia. Bob was a loving, Christian man who never met a stranger. His smile and laugh brightened any room he entered. He finished his secondary education at Yatesville High School, in Yatesville, GA, in 1953 and enrolled in North Georgia College as a cadet that fall. After the untimely death of his father in 1955, he joined the United States Navy where he served for four years, stationed at Norfolk, VA. He completed his undergraduate work at Georgia State University in Atlanta. He married Miriam Elizabeth (Betty) Brown of Barnesville, GA, on November 22, 1956, and they recently celebrated 63 God-blessed years together. They were the proud parents of two fine sons, Robert Eugene Shirley, Jr, who pre-deceased his parents in 1983, and Benjamin Emory Shirley of St. Louis, Missouri. Ben is engaged to Lynn-Marie Walden of Quincy, Illinois. Bob spent his career in Human Resources, starting at Genuine Parts in Atlanta. He later served many successful years with Monsanto in South Carolina, Alabama and finally, St Louis, Missouri, which is where he retired. Upon his retirement, they moved to Hilton Head Island. Throughout his working years, he spent many happy hours on his avocation: finding, refurbishing and selling cars. He owned Shirley Motors on Hilton Head Island. From the time he was very young, he loved bringing cars back to life and usefulness. He was also an avid golfer and sometimes Thespian, working as a techie backstage and sometimes performing. He served in many church choirs, adding his deep baritone voice to worship services. Only two years ago, he was a part of Boys' Night Out at Tide Point on Hilton Head Island, presenting a solo of The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha. Bob volunteered as a Marshal at the Heritage Golf Tournament on the 18th hole for 21 years. He and Betty loved being a part of the beautiful TidePointe Retirement development, where they made many friends. The family is deeply grateful to the dedicated caregivers at Broad Creek Assisted Living for the loving care they have lavished on Bob these past two plus years. Bob is also survived by three sisters, Linda Shirley Twiggs, Columbus, GA; JoAnn Shirley Blount, Buford, GA; Glenda Pitts Cannon, Deland , Florida. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Jane Shirley McIlvaine of Smyrna, GA. There are many nephews and nieces as well as great nieces and nephews, all of whom loved their "UncaBob." Service will be Monday, December 30th at The Island Funeral Home, 4 Cardinal Road, Hilton Head Island, SC, with nephew -in-law, Rev. James A Cowart, Jr., of Harvest Church, Warner Robins, GA, officiating. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. Interment will be on Tuesday, December 31, at 1 p.m. at The Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery, 151 The Rock Road, The Rock, GA. Donations may be made to TidePointe Employee Holiday Fund, 700 TidePointe Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

