Robert Franklin Clarke 06/12/1944-07/05/2019 Robert "Bob" passed away in his home in Bluffton, South Carolina with his loving wife Margie at his side. The son of Franklin and Margaret Tollack Clarke, Bob is survived by his wife Margie, his two sons Bryan (Adrienne) and Todd (Susie), grandchildren Dylan, Owen, Ryer and Hudson, and his dear companion dog Cami. Robert lived a full life and had no regrets outside of leaving earth with the Packers outside of the playoffs. The son of an Army colonel, Bob traveled extensively as a child with stops in France, Alaska, Wisconsin, and Texas where he found success on the baseball diamond. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin which cemented an intense passion for Badger athletics which he passed on to his two sons. He made lifelong friends as a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After college, Bob had an exemplary professional career first as a trust officer for Heritage Bank in Racine, WI, where he was chairman of United Way, president of Rotary and was a leader in the community, and then with Sungard Data Systems in Charlotte, NC, where he became a group CEO and acquired and managed several companies. Bob was an avid golfer and leaves behind over 20 putters of which he cycled through regularly. His personality kept those around him laughing with his quick wit and humor. He had great friends along the way and will be missed by everyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: National Organization for Rare Disorders (

Robert Franklin Clarke 06/12/1944-07/05/2019 Robert "Bob" passed away in his home in Bluffton, South Carolina with his loving wife Margie at his side. The son of Franklin and Margaret Tollack Clarke, Bob is survived by his wife Margie, his two sons Bryan (Adrienne) and Todd (Susie), grandchildren Dylan, Owen, Ryer and Hudson, and his dear companion dog Cami. Robert lived a full life and had no regrets outside of leaving earth with the Packers outside of the playoffs. The son of an Army colonel, Bob traveled extensively as a child with stops in France, Alaska, Wisconsin, and Texas where he found success on the baseball diamond. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin which cemented an intense passion for Badger athletics which he passed on to his two sons. He made lifelong friends as a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. After college, Bob had an exemplary professional career first as a trust officer for Heritage Bank in Racine, WI, where he was chairman of United Way, president of Rotary and was a leader in the community, and then with Sungard Data Systems in Charlotte, NC, where he became a group CEO and acquired and managed several companies. Bob was an avid golfer and leaves behind over 20 putters of which he cycled through regularly. His personality kept those around him laughing with his quick wit and humor. He had great friends along the way and will be missed by everyone who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: National Organization for Rare Disorders ( www.rarediseases.org ; NORD, Dept 5920, PO Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888; Note: Paraneoplastic Syndrome). Rest in Peace Bob Published in The Island Packet on July 9, 2019

