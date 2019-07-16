Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert H. Brown Robert H. Brown, 71, passed away July 10at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonvilleafter a sudden, month-long illness. Rob lived in Indiana, Australia,Germany and Japan before settling in Beaufort. He was an avid world traveler visiting all 7 continents, curious life long learner and loving husband, friend, brother, and uncle. Rob was preceded in death by his father Julius and his mother Helen. Surviving him are his wife, DeborahWessel, brother Kurt, sister-in-law Patti, nieces Aimee and Belinda, and "little sis" Elizabeth. Services will be held at Tidal Creek Fellowship290 Brickyard Pt Rd S,Beaufort at 2 pm on Friday, July 19th. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Friends of Hunting Island (his favorite place in the area). PO Box 844 St Helena Is, SC 29920 or visit website:friendsofhuntingisland.org

Published in The Island Packet on July 16, 2019

