Robert Harold Schmidt II Robert Harold Schmidt II, Age 54 of Hilton Head passed away on March 10 at MUSC hospital. He was born October 23 1965 in Hudson, New York. He is survived by Rita Schmidt, his mother, his brother Bill Schmidt, and his children, William and Charlotte. Mr. Schmidt is also survived by his niece and nephew Alida and Robbie. Memorials may be made as a donation in his name to The Deep Well Project. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a future date to be announced. Connect with Bill Schmidt on Facebook for details.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 18, 2020