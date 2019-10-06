Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Henry Dunn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Henry Dunn Robert Dunn, 93, of Hilton Head Island, SC was born in Aliquippa, PA and died on September 3, 2019. Colonel Dunn served his country with honor through 30 years. He joined the Army Air Corp at age17, and after WWII he entered the United States Military Academy at West Point, class of 1952. As an infantry officer in the US Army, Bob was awarded the Silver Star in Vietnam by Vice President Hubert Humphrey. Bob's military assignments included leadership commands from platoon to brigade where he earned three Bronze Stars and many meritorious honors. His military education included the Army's Command and General Staff College and the Department of Defense National War College. He received his MBA from the University of Alabama- Roll Tide. Bob and Audrey enjoyed the pleasures of the lowcountry in retirement for 36 years. There were many golf games, happy hours and cherished memories with friends. Bob is survived by Audrey, his loving wife of 67 years, his children Charlene Wilhelm (Don), Audrey Geoffroy (Dan), and preceded in death by his son Robert H. Dunn, Jr. (Nancy). Bob was a devoted grandfather to eight; Brendan and Sean Brulon, Robert III and Kelly Dunn, and Nicole, Daniel, Alanna and Garrison Geoffroy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Memory Matters, 117 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head, SC 29926 or online. Family and friends are asked to join us for Military Services and interment October 11, 2019 at 1245pm Beaufort National Cemetery and/or Celebration of Life October 12,2019 at 5pm Moss Creek Club House.

Robert Henry Dunn Robert Dunn, 93, of Hilton Head Island, SC was born in Aliquippa, PA and died on September 3, 2019. Colonel Dunn served his country with honor through 30 years. He joined the Army Air Corp at age17, and after WWII he entered the United States Military Academy at West Point, class of 1952. As an infantry officer in the US Army, Bob was awarded the Silver Star in Vietnam by Vice President Hubert Humphrey. Bob's military assignments included leadership commands from platoon to brigade where he earned three Bronze Stars and many meritorious honors. His military education included the Army's Command and General Staff College and the Department of Defense National War College. He received his MBA from the University of Alabama- Roll Tide. Bob and Audrey enjoyed the pleasures of the lowcountry in retirement for 36 years. There were many golf games, happy hours and cherished memories with friends. Bob is survived by Audrey, his loving wife of 67 years, his children Charlene Wilhelm (Don), Audrey Geoffroy (Dan), and preceded in death by his son Robert H. Dunn, Jr. (Nancy). Bob was a devoted grandfather to eight; Brendan and Sean Brulon, Robert III and Kelly Dunn, and Nicole, Daniel, Alanna and Garrison Geoffroy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Memory Matters, 117 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head, SC 29926 or online. Family and friends are asked to join us for Military Services and interment October 11, 2019 at 1245pm Beaufort National Cemetery and/or Celebration of Life October 12,2019 at 5pm Moss Creek Club House. www.keithfuneral.com Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close