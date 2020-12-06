Robert Holben
August 17, 1946 - November 29, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Robert Budd Holben was born August 17, 1946 in Tarentum, PA. He was the son of Pearl (Jones) and Floyd Holben. He died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Hilton Head Island on November 29, 2020.
His wife, Barbara and him just celebrated their 43rd anniversary in July.
He graduated from Apollo Joint Area HS in Apollo, PA in 1964. He completed his BS in Mathematics and Physics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA in 1969. He served as First Lt. in the US Army on the DMZ, Quang Tri from 1969 to 1971. After completing his undergrad degree he worked as a teacher and Chairman of the Math and Science Department at Blairsville HS in Blairsville, PA.
In 1977 he obtained an MBA, by attending night school at the University of Pittsburgh. Upon graduation, he worked for Westinghouse Corporation as an HR Recruiter and then as the Director of Compensation at the RDIC site, the Nuclear Energy Division in Monroeville, PA and lastly for Corporate. After leaving Westinghouse, he became the Director of Compensation and Benefits for Corporate PNC Bank from 1997 until 1999.
In 1999, he moved to Hilton Head Island where he became the Director of Compensation and Benefits and International Compensation for Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation in Savannah, GA until 2009 when he retired. He was well known for his work in Compensation and spoke at some of the American Compensation Association's national meetings.
He created a Partners in Quality Program for partnering the employees at Gulfstream with the Memorial Health System in Savannah, GA. Newt Gingrich even interviewed him due to the success of the program.
For hobbies, Bob loved to play golf, especially at Palmetto Hall where he was a member. During his retirement, he was members of the Military Officers Association of America and the World Affairs Council of Hilton Head. In Monroeville, PA he was a member of Monroeville United Methodist Church then after moving to Hilton Head, he was a member of St. Andrew by the Sea United Methodist church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara and their son, Jason Christopher Holben, daughter-in-law, Meghan, who reside in Oakton, VA and his other son, Steven Trevor Holben, who resides in Austin, TX.
Arrangements are being initially handled by the Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Due to the Coronavirus, plans for a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to remember Bob make a memorial donation in his name to the charity of their choice
.