Robert J. Dema Robert J. Dema (Bob) passed away peacefully on 4/3/20 from complications of the corona virus. Born in Astoria, NY, he was the beloved husband of Joan Farrell Dema for 62 yrs. She pre-deceased him in Aug. of 2016. He was the father of James of Goose Creek, SC, and Lawrence of W. Harrison, NY, grandfather of James, Marissa, and Robert, great grandfather of Avery and Allyson, father-in-law of Abby and Cinnamon, and step-grandfather of Max, Margo, Tara, and Thomas. He was an Army combat Veteran, serving with honors during the Korean War. He earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He was a Life Member of the , and a member of The American Legion. While in NY, he was active on many levels of public service and volunteer work including, Amvets, , United Way, Y.M.C.A.; Charter Pres. of the Pocantico Lake Civic Assoc.; and served as a Little League Pres., Mgr., Coach, and Umpire; Asst. Boy Scout Leader; and Volunteer Firefighter/ Paramedic for the Village of Stewart Manor. In CT, he was the Exec. Director of the Midwestern Mental Health Association's half-way house, the Open Door Club; and a Newtown Pop Warner football volunteer. After a 32 yr. career in education in both NY and CT, he retired as the Supt. of the Garden City, NY Public School, one of the Nation's highest achieving school systems. He was also a Founder and Governor of the NY State Insurance Reciprocal; Teacher/Student Disciplinary Hearing Officer; and Master Instructor for the NY State Dept. of Ed.; a Doctoral Mentor for Columbia U., an Adjunct off- campus Instructor for N.Y.U.; an Assoc. Instructor for Hofstra U.; and a U.S. delegate at an Ed. Conference with Japan's Diet [Congress] in 1993. In 1987 he was included in "Who's Who Silver Edition". Retiring to H.H.I. he again served with honors as a District Officer in the U.S. Coast Guard Aux., and local Career Counselor for the Coast Guard Academy. His volunteer work included the Beaufort County Sheriff's Dept; A.A.R.P. S.C. Legislative Committeeman; Courier for the SC Eye Bank; '96 Summer Olympics sailing venue; Care Facility Ombudsman for the SC Lt. Governor.; H.H.I. Chap. of Unico; Pt. Royal Plantation's Historical Committee; H.H.I. Chap. of the SC Archaeology Society, where on his beloved boat 'Encore", he aided in a search for the 40 recorded historical vessels which sank in Pt. Royal Sound. He traveled extensively throughout the World; and of his many interests, deep sea sport fishing was his favorite. A celebration of life will be held at Six Oaks Cemetery in Sea Pines at a future date when some semblance of normalcy returns. Donations in his name may be made to the , 6437 Garners Ferry Rd., Suite 1129, Columbia, SC, 29209.

