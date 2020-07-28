Robert J. Ellison, Sr. Chief Robert J. Ellison, Sr., 78, died unexpectedly July 13, 2020 at his Hilton Head Island, SC home. He was born in Pineville, NC on July 25, 1941 to William (Bill) Ellison and Louise Fisher Ellison. He grew us and attended school in Charlotte, graduating from Grainger High School. He was an Air Force veteran and his entire successful career was with the Charlotte Fire Department, retiring as Assistant Fire Chief. He then relocated to Hilton Head Island as Chief of the Hilton Head Fire Department. He is survived by his son, Robert Joe Ellison, Jr. of Charlotte, his sister, Mary Little of Charlotte, his brothers, Michael W of Savannah, GA and Timothy S of Weddington, NC. He is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Clewis. There will be no services due to Covid-19. Condolences may be offered at www.islandfuneralhome.com
