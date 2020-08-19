1/1
Robert J. Group
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Robert J. Group Dr. Robert J. Group, 73, died August 11, 2020 in his favorite chair at the home he loved on St. Helena Island. Bob was born August 22, 1946, in Oklahoma City. He grew up around the world, as a member of an Airforce family. He was a pilot, an author, a college English professor, a loving husband and father, a grandfather, a golfer, a dog owner, bridge player, and captain of his boat among numerous other accomplishments. He will be remembered as an honorable, witty, fun-loving, hard-working good man. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy (of almost 49 years), his two sons Craig and Eric, three grandchildren, three sisters, and his best friend Goldie. At his request, no service will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved