Dr. Robert J. Group Dr. Robert J. Group, 73, died August 11, 2020 in his favorite chair at the home he loved on St. Helena Island. Bob was born August 22, 1946, in Oklahoma City. He grew up around the world, as a member of an Airforce family. He was a pilot, an author, a college English professor, a loving husband and father, a grandfather, a golfer, a dog owner, bridge player, and captain of his boat among numerous other accomplishments. He will be remembered as an honorable, witty, fun-loving, hard-working good man. He is survived by his loving wife Cindy (of almost 49 years), his two sons Craig and Eric, three grandchildren, three sisters, and his best friend Goldie. At his request, no service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store