Robert LeFort Cullen Sr. August 15th 1944 June 20th 2019 Bob, as his family and friends knew him, spent his childhood in Philadelphia attending the Haverford School and later went on to attend and graduate from the University of Pennsylvania with a BS in Biology and Chemistry. After serving in the Army Reserves in the late 60s, Bob came home to meet and marry the love of his life Mary Lou Gaffney. They were happily married for 51 wonderful years and raised two children, Robert L Cullen Jr and Emily Cullen Turner. Bob and his Family lived in North Carolina for a short time while working for IBM and later moved to Mercer Island, WA to work for Boeing where he raised his children and was very active with the Mercer Island Presbyterian Church. Bob helped organize and oversee the church's youth summer C.O.T.S. (Camp of The Sun) camps where Bob reached hundreds of teen age kids during those 10 years teaching them the message of God. Bob was also very active in the supporting local sports teams on Mercer Island, whether it was little league baseball, MIHS Wrestling, Football, and Basketball teams. If you were playing or attending one of those events, you knew Bob was there cheering you and your team on! Bob's favorite pastime was definitely fishing. Bob loved to fish and take family and friends fishing and later received his captain's license. A few years after the kids had graduated from high school, Bob and Mary Lou decided to retire and relocate to Beaufort, SC. Shortly after moving there, The Cullen's loved the low country lifestyle and community and became very active members of St. Helena Church in Beaufort. Bob loved to visit and pray with church members that were in the hospital/nursing home through the nursing home ministry. He was active in the youth ministry, prayer ministry, and church's mission trips overseas. Bob is survived by his wife Mary Lou Cullen, his children Robert LeFort Cullen Jr. and Emily Cullen Turner, and five grandchildren. A funeral for Bob will be held 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Parish Church of St. Helena. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Following the service a reception will be held in the Church Social Hall. The family requests donations be made to The Parish Church of St. Helena in his memory. P.O. Box 1043, Beaufort, SC 29901.

