Robert Louis Arsenault Sr. It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Louis Arsenault Sr., formerly of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; announce his passing on 2/10/20. He will be fondly remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather; for his great love of life, and his giving spirit. In lieu of flowers his family is requesting donations be made to Hilton Head Heroes, where he opened his home and volunteered his time providing for families with children with incurable diseases.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 16, 2020