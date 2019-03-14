Robert Matthew Filipski Robert "Bob" Filipski, 64, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland surrounded by his wife of nearly 33 years, Deborah Filipski, and his son and daughter, James and Katherine, after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer. Bob was born in Buffalo, New York to Eleanore and Matthew Filipski along with his four brothers and sister. He dedicated his life to his family and career, always striving to be the best husband, father, friend, and colleague he could be. Bob achieved multiple post-graduate degrees from the University of Buffalo and Temple University while building a successful career in corporate accounting and executive leadership. He is survived by his mother, Eleanore, his brothers, Larry and wife Marie, Greg and wife Kathy, brother David, his sister Anne Marie Sharkey, her husband John Sharkey, and his brother Frank and his wife Barbara, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his father Matthew Filipski. A Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be held at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16th at 10:30am. There will be calling hours on Friday evening, March 15th from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Keith's Funeral Home at 63 Arrow Road. In lieu of flowers, Bob's family requests donations be made in his memory to The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Department of Neurosurgery, 550 North Broadway, 7th Floor, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205. A donation can be made at https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/neurology_neurosurgery/centers_clinics/brain_tumor/research/thin k-give-cure-donation.html. www.Keithfuneral.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 14, 2019