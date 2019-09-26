Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Miller Gallant II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Miller Gallant II Robert Miller Gallant II, son of William Erskine Gallant, Sr. and Ione Peek Gallant, was born October 19, 1929 in Anderson, South Carolina and died on September 15th at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Mary Calhoun Gallant, their four children, Elisabeth Gallant Fouche (Heyward) of Columbia, S.C., Robert Gallant III (wife, Anne and children Miller and Mary Louise) and Andy Gallant (children William, Perry, and Anna Katherine), both of Beaufort, S.C., and Anna Gallant Carter (children Sam and Stuart) of Charlotte, N.C.. In addition to his career with Gallant-Belk stores and his civic responsibilities, Mr. Gallant was involved in commercial and residential real estate. He took special pride in the Coosaw Point residential development on Lady's Island where he was able to continue the legacy of family business. A complete obituary and information about services and memorial contributions can be found by visiting

