Guest Book
  • "Sail on Uncle Robert! Love you so! Mary Harris"
    - Mary-Harris Edwards
  • " WE LIT A CANDLE!!! WE WILL MISS YOU!"
    - WILLIAM & JOSEPHINE SADLER
  •  
    - Jim Brewster
  • "Dear Family, Geneva and I were deeply saddened hearing of..."
    - Dr. & Mrs. B.E. Pettit
  • "Fond Memories of Robert & Mary Gallant, Oren & Sarah Jones,..."
    - Charles Wilkins
Service Information
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC
29261-3874
(864)-224-4343
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
302 W. Whitner St.
Anderson, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
302 W. Whitner St.
Anderson, SC
View Map
Obituary
Robert Miller Gallant II Robert Miller Gallant II, son of William Erskine Gallant, Sr. and Ione Peek Gallant, was born October 19, 1929 in Anderson, South Carolina and died on September 15th at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Mary Calhoun Gallant, their four children, Elisabeth Gallant Fouche (Heyward) of Columbia, S.C., Robert Gallant III (wife, Anne and children Miller and Mary Louise) and Andy Gallant (children William, Perry, and Anna Katherine), both of Beaufort, S.C., and Anna Gallant Carter (children Sam and Stuart) of Charlotte, N.C.. In addition to his career with Gallant-Belk stores and his civic responsibilities, Mr. Gallant was involved in commercial and residential real estate. He took special pride in the Coosaw Point residential development on Lady's Island where he was able to continue the legacy of family business. A complete obituary and information about services and memorial contributions can be found by visiting www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on Sept. 26, 2019
