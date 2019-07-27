Robert "Bob" Peter Allen, U. S. Army (Ret.) Robert "Bob" Peter Allen, U. S. Army (Ret.), 75, of Seabrook, South Carolina and husband of Lucia Rios Allen, went to be with the Lord Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Born in Chester, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Stelson Allen and the late Leona Walters Allen. Bob was a member of the Pentecostals of Beaufort. He retired as a Sergeant First Class after 22 years of service in the United States Army. While in the Army he served four tours in the Vietnam War. Bob later worked 20 years in Civil Service. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Lucia Rios Allen; three daughters, Joanne Allende and her husband, Edward, Maryann Ruppenthal and her husband, Shawn, and Stephanie Rennolds and her husband, Matthew; one son, Alejandro Allen; four grandchildren, Austin Allende, Mailina Ruppenthal, Landen Ruppenthal and Brydan Ruppenthal, and one brother, Edward Allen. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Copeland Funeral Service One Copeland Drive. The funeral service will be held at 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon in the chapel of Copeland Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Jim Thomas. Interment, with full military honors, will be at 12 noon Monday in Beaufort National Cemetery. Please share your thoughts about Bob and his life at www.copelandfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 27, 2019