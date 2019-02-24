Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Rudolph Rada. View Sign

Robert Rudolph Rada Robert Rudolph Rada, born August 14, 1930, passed from this life on February 17th, 2019. He was raised by his widowed mother Bertha (nee Svoboda), after his father Rudolph Rada passed when he was only two years old. He attended West Point as a member of the Concert Band, with his love of music culminating in five years with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as first trombone under Fritz Reiner. At West Point, he also found another passion, besides his bride, Lindsley (nee Burnham), and that was flying. This would serve him well, as he gravitated from being a musician to corporate aviation sales, a career that began in the 1960's and well, we're not certain that he ever really retired. His love of music did continue, playing as a Board Member for both the Kennett Symphony and recently with the Hilton Head Orchestra, until just a couple of years ago. He believed in helping young music students and was instrumental in helping to found the Concours d'Elegance car show that now graces Hilton Head every year. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 64 years, Lindsley, three children; David (Sally), Paul (Anna) and Gretchen Willingham (John) and six grandchildren, Pamela, Michael, Molly, Madison, Sawyer and Payton. He was, unfortunately, predeceased by his granddaughter Elizabeth, who died from cancer in 2010. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9 at 2 pm at the TidePointe Clubhouse. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

4 Cardinal Road

Hilton Head Island , SC 29926

Funeral Home Island Funeral Home & Crematory

