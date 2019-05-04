Robert Joe Shewanick Robert Joe Shewanick, 87, husband of Kay Shewanick, of Fripp Island, SC, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Sprenger Healthcare in Port Royal, SC. Robert was born on June 28, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to the late Joseph Shewanick and Anna Patz Shewanick. He proudly served in the United States Navy and was in the Korean conflict. At one time in his life he was a Pastor. He worked for the PGA and he was an interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay, are two step sons; Kevin Estes and Tod Estes; children David, Jimmy, Lourie, and Jeanne Lange and siblings; Cathy Henderson and John Schewanick. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hilton Head Humane Society or . A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. There will be a gathering following the burial from 4-6pm at son's residence on Fripp Island. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

