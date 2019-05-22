Robert W. Stuart Robert W. Stuart, 59, husband of Wendy Stuart, of Beaufort, SC, died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon in Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 noon on Thursday in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Robert was born on September 13, 1959 in Hattiesburg, Miss. He is the son of Martha Jane Davis Curtis and the late Erby Olen Stuart, Jr. Robert was a hard worker and loved his family. He was one of a kind, he loved everyone. Surviving in addition to his wife, Wendy and his mother, Martha; are two sons, Dustin and Michael Latham; one daughter, Jennifer Exum; two brothers, John and Jimmy Curtis; one sister, Lynn Wiggins; two grandchildren. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

