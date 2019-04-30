Robert T. Foreman Robert T. Foreman, 87, passed away April 27, 2019 at Hilton Head Regional Medical Center under the loving care of Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. He was born February 10, 1932 to Mae and Sidney Foreman in Brooklyn, NY. His formative years were in South Waverly, PA. After graduating first in his Civil Engineering from Penn State, he then continued on with his masters in Structural Engineering at Lehigh University. After graduating from Lehigh University, Bob worked for Bethlehem Steel in Bethlehem, PA. After 27 years, Bob and Ginny moved to HHI to "start a new life". Bob became involved in Real Estate and then helped Ginny grow "Help.U.File". Bob is survived by his wife Ginny of 60 years and two children Wendi Osier (Lebanon, TN) and David Foreman (Oceanside, CA). Christopher and Caroline Osier and Adam and Amanda Foreman complete Bob's family. Bob leaves behind one sister, Doris Smith, Athens, PA and brother and sister-in-law Ron and Vivian Burton, Southampton, PA. Bob has requested a private service with his immediate family. "When you feel that gentle tap on your shoulder, know that Bob is sending his love and peace to you" Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 30, 2019