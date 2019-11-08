Robert W. "Bob" Campbell Robert W. "Bob" Campbell, 40, of Aurora, CO passed away on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 in Adams County, CO. He was born to Ellen R. and Robert H. Campbell on July 10, 1979 in Quebec, Canada. Bob is survived by his wife, Kimberly Campbell; parents, Ellen and Robert Campbell; brother, Will Campbell; and many more family members, and friends. Bob will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be on Sun., Nov. 10, 10 a.m. at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO. Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. also at Horan & McConaty. Burial will take place on Tues., Nov. 12, 10:15 a.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.

