Robert W. Campbell

Service Information
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO
80014
(303)-745-4418
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
View Map
Obituary
Robert W. "Bob" Campbell Robert W. "Bob" Campbell, 40, of Aurora, CO passed away on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 in Adams County, CO. He was born to Ellen R. and Robert H. Campbell on July 10, 1979 in Quebec, Canada. Bob is survived by his wife, Kimberly Campbell; parents, Ellen and Robert Campbell; brother, Will Campbell; and many more family members, and friends. Bob will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be on Sun., Nov. 10, 10 a.m. at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO. Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. also at Horan & McConaty. Burial will take place on Tues., Nov. 12, 10:15 a.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 8, 2019
