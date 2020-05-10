Robert "Bob" Wiederhorn Bob Wiederhorn passed at age 88. He was the son of Rose and Jack Wiederhorn. He grew up in Forest Hills, Queens, NYC. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and graduated in February 1950. He attended Carnegie Institute of Technology and graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering in 1953 and a MSCHE in 1954. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, an Engineering Honorary, and a member of Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He was captain of the tennis team. He met his wife of sixty years at Carnegie. Judy predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by daughters, Kathy Wiederhorn and Karen Kyle (Buddy); grandchildren, Eric (Rachael) and Christy Hoover (Scott); and great-grandchildren, Grey, Ronan, and Clara. He began work with the DuPont Company. Over his 42 year career, he had many assignments, including Research Supervisor, Chief Supervisor in Manufacturing, Manufacturing Manager, and Business Director. He led a joint venture with the Olin Corporation to build a large Caustic/Chlorine Plant in Niagara Falls. His final assignment was as an Environmental Director, overseeing clean-up at many chemical plants. Having spent so many years in industry, he developed a keen interest in the stock market to the ultimate benefit of his family. Judy and Bob travelled extensively. They visited Europe a number of times, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. In their travels, they visited Hilton Head often and eventually retired to Sun City. Bob was very active on the local tennis scenes, where they lived first in Wilmington, DE and then in Sun City. He was chairman of a number of tennis tournaments at both locations. He played in and won many local tennis tournaments. He was elected to the Delaware Tennis Hall of Fame. He was ranked No. 1 in the 8 State Southern Tennis Section in senior 70 singles. He will be missed by his many friends, including his special friend, Wayne Grazier. In memory of Bob, one can donate to the South Carolina Tennis Foundation, SCTPF, Rex Maynard, PO Box 843 Belton, SC 29627.



