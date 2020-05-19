Robin R. Shaffer Robin R. Shaffer, born on January 15, 1949 in Trenton, NJ, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 71, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robin was the daughter of the late Robert Ruehl and Thelma Smith Ruehl; the wife of Richard "Rick" T. Shaffer, the mother of Richard Todd Shaffer, Jason R. Shaffer and Kyle M. Shaffer; and a loving grandmother. Robin was a strong and hardworking woman, mother, and business owner, starting her business of Expert Metals together with her husband and life partner Rick. Robin had a love for art, music and her community, she served as Treasurer and board member for the Riverside Symphonia serving the Greater Delaware Valley. Robin's family values are an example for all to follow, prior to her long illness she loved hosting large family gatherings and was the core at keeping the family together. Robin and her husband Rick shared a passion for gardening, and she did not mind rolling up her sleeves and getting dirty to create many beautiful gardens over the years. Thanksgiving was her thing, and as her family expanded, she extended the elegantly set Thanksgiving table to welcome wives and grandchildren and extended family. She is and always will be loved and missed by her family and all that knew her. May she rest in peace and watch over us from heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to United Way of the Low Country, PO Box 202, Beaufort, SC 29901-0202. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



