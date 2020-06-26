Roger A. DeCaigny It is with great sadness that Roger A. DeCaigny, 82 of Hilton Head Island, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, due to complications of metastatic prostate cancer. Funeral and burial services will be a private family and friends' interment in Duluth, MN to be determined at later date. Roger was born in Duluth, MN on October 26, 1937 to Emil and Esther DeCaigny. He was a graduate of East High School in 1955 and continued his education with receiving his undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota Duluth in 1959 and master's degree from University of Chicago in 1970. He completed his military service in the Air National Guard 148 Fighter Wing. Roger had long and fulfilling career with Interlake Steel for 21 years and Mid-Continent Coal & Coke Co for 26 years. During his career he developed business relationships that became long term friendships. He was a well-respected and knowledgeable businessman. He was a mentor and teacher to several generations of employees and colleagues he worked with in the steel industry. Even after retirement he was a source of knowledge to the industry for several years. During his long career he was an active member and contributor to the Western States Blast Furnace & Coke Plant Association, American Association of Iron & Steel and American Institute of Metallurgical Engineers. Roger's contributions to his community included Homewood, IL Zoning and Planning Commission, Frankfort, IL Zoning Board and Hilton Head Island Zoning Board, including past President. Roger is survived by his wife of 60 plus years Virginia Seashore DeCaigny, five children Greg (Shannon) DeCaigny, Scott DeCaigny, Michael (Donna) DeCaigny, Chris (Ellen) DeCaigny and LeAnne (Mitch) Paar; nine grandchildren Angela, Scott, Sandra, Cole, Emma, Daniel, Will, Elyse and Mylee; three great-grandchildren Lance, Sophie and Maddie and sister Barbara Kotlarek. Roger's greatest contribution to his family and community was his commitment to medical trials for the past seven years at the Duke University Cancer Institute Center for Prostate & Urologic Cancers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to DCI Center for Prostate & Urologic Cancers at 300 W Morgan Street Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701 or Volunteers in Medicine at PO Box 23858 Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. The family of Roger are grateful to these organizations and their compassionate care of our Husband, Father and Brother. Islandfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 26, 2020.