Roger Harrison Crane Roger Harrison Crane, age 80, of Bluffton, SC passed away on May 25, 2019 as the result of an airplane crash in a wooded area over Sinclair Plantation, St. Simons Island, GA as he traveled from Savannah to St. Simons Island. Piloting his Cessna C182 was his passion. Mr. Crane was born in Pasadena, CA on January 21, 1939 to the late Matthias Harrison Crane and Helen Olive Branson Crane. He joined the United States Navy after graduating from school. Mr. Crane met his beloved wife of 31 years, Carmella 'Dolly' Crane in Los Angeles. He was a decorated Police Officer and retired as Sergeant from the Los Angeles Police Department. In 1991 Mr. Crane and his wife moved to Bluffton. In addition to his wife, 'Dolly', Mr. Crane is survived by his sons, Michael Crane (Dorsey) of San Antonio, TX, Kenneth Crane of Winter Garden, FL and Samuel LaFata (Carolyn) of Los Angeles, CA; his sister, Diane H. Skannel of Lancaster, CA and grandchildren, Samantha Lafata, John LaFata, Christopher Crane, Kristina Crane and Shawna Crane. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton. The family will visit with friends beginning at 10:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Roger Crane to Believer's Church of Sylvania, 1320 Frontage Road West, Sylvania, GA 30467.

