Roger Edwin Wye Roger Edwin Wye peacefully passed away on December 21, 2019, at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife, Julie, son Curtis, daughters Lori and Kristin, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Roger was born on January 30, 1929, in Newton, MA of immigrant parents from England and Norway. Roger earned his degree at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1951, with his graduate work done at University of Pennsylvania and University of Southern California. He then pursued a career that lasted until he retired to Hilton Head Island at age 78. Roger was the consummate hobbyist. As a young adult, he loved fast cars with retractable roofs and, in his later years, graduated to a three-wheeled recumbent bike (aka. tricycle) that he would pedal around the neighborhood. He was an avid radio-controlled airplane enthusiast. His most exceptional trait was taking a genuine interest in other people, preferring more to hear about their lives and experiences than talking about his own. Roger was a Stephen Minister with the First Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife Julie; son Curtis and wife Marty Wye; daughter Lori and husband Mike LaMorte; daughter Kristin and husband Bill Rodney; grandchildren Lauren and Roger W. Wye; Michael and Christopher LaMorte; Gunnar, Erik and Juliette Wye-Rodney. The family suggests that those who wish, may make Memorial Contributions to The First Presbyterian Church, 540 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928. Island Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 26, 2019

