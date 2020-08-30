Roland Berger

Roland "Buzz" Berger Roland (Buzz) H. Berger Jr, a long-time resident of Hilton Head Island, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Buzz deeply loved his family, his Catholic faith, and Notre Dame. He was born on September 14, 1929 in Baltimore, MD and attended St John's College High School in Washington DC, then graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1952. Subsequently, Buzz had a successful and rewarding career as a consulting engineer. He was well regarded and widely recognized as an expert in the field of bridge and highway design. Buzz was an elected fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), served as the president of the National Capital section of ASCE, and was presented with the National Capital Award for Professional Achievement in Engineering by the DC Council of Engineering and Architectural Societies. Buzz is survived by Patricia, his beloved wife of 67 years, and his sister Anne (Berger) Anderson, his children Mary (Berger) Wiggins and her husband, Bobby, of San Diego, Ann Berger, Kathy (Berger) Carrea and her husband, Larry, of Tampa, and John Berger, and his wife, Beth, of Golden, Colorado. He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, Patricia, Mary, Julia, Lisa, Kathleen, Roland, Ashley, Vincent, and Kristen, and great grandfather of eight. Buzz also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Lois (Berger) Veith and Bette Jeane (Berger) Reed. A funeral Mass in Buzz's honor will be held at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 10:30 in the morning. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Buzz's name to the Notre Dame Club of Hilton Head Scholarship Fund c/o Carey & Company, 70 Main Street, Suite 100, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29926.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store