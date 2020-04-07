Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland D. Lemke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roland D. Lemke, 79, passed away in his home on March 23, 2020. Together with his wife he lived in the Sun City Hilton Head Community located in Bluffton, SC. Born, June 6, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he lived most of his life. He is only survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Andrea Lemke and a cousin, Dianne Lemke Reed. He was the only son of the late Roy R Lemke and Irma nee’ Fischer Lemke. A loving husband and a devout believer who loved our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Baptist Church denomination known as the General Association of Regular Baptist Churches. He studied engineering at the University of Wisconsin and used those talents to assist in the development of experimental engineering concepts at the Harley Davidson Company. Throughout his career, he worked for a variety of other heavy manufacturing companies. A decorated US Army veteran who proudly served his country in Vietnam 1963-1966. He enjoyed the coastal climate, and participating in the many amenities offered: woodworking, golfing, traveling, cruising, and playing cards. He had a fondness for animals, and adored his cat “Cuddles”. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Due to current virus restrictions, the burial/interment will be private on June 5th at the Beaufort National Cemetery. At a later date to be announced, there will be a large memorial service held with honors to his military service. Memorials to the Palmetto Animal League – Ridgeland, SC or the Wisconsin Christian News, Wausau, WI are appreciated.

Roland D. Lemke, 79, passed away in his home on March 23, 2020. Together with his wife he lived in the Sun City Hilton Head Community located in Bluffton, SC. Born, June 6, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he lived most of his life. He is only survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Andrea Lemke and a cousin, Dianne Lemke Reed. He was the only son of the late Roy R Lemke and Irma nee’ Fischer Lemke. A loving husband and a devout believer who loved our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Baptist Church denomination known as the General Association of Regular Baptist Churches. He studied engineering at the University of Wisconsin and used those talents to assist in the development of experimental engineering concepts at the Harley Davidson Company. Throughout his career, he worked for a variety of other heavy manufacturing companies. A decorated US Army veteran who proudly served his country in Vietnam 1963-1966. He enjoyed the coastal climate, and participating in the many amenities offered: woodworking, golfing, traveling, cruising, and playing cards. He had a fondness for animals, and adored his cat “Cuddles”. He was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Due to current virus restrictions, the burial/interment will be private on June 5th at the Beaufort National Cemetery. At a later date to be announced, there will be a large memorial service held with honors to his military service. Memorials to the Palmetto Animal League – Ridgeland, SC or the Wisconsin Christian News, Wausau, WI are appreciated. Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close