Ronald E. Petit
Ronald E. Petit Ronald E. Petit, USAF LT. COL., RET., husband of Annette Rentz Petit, of Beaufort, SC passed away in Beaufort Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11AM at The Baptist Church of Beaufort, followed by interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. Ronald was born on April 17, 1941, to the late Chester Petit and Mary Smalley Petit. He graduated from the University of Central Arkansas and entered the Air Force as a Lieutenant. He enjoyed his military career. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Beaufort. Ron quickly learned to love Beaufort and the Low Country style. He became involved in local Politics, Kiwanis, The Rotary Club and became an active part of The Baptist Church of Beaufort including singing in the choir. He is survived by his wife, Annette, sisters JoAn Green and Barbara Pennington, brother Don McLendon, son Kevin Petit, daughter Carey Petit, stepson Phillip Ciesko, stepdaughter Felicia Huweart, grandchildren, Ted and Jake Petit, Matthew and Nicki Ciesko, and Jill and Shane Huweart. He was loved and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 11, 2020.
