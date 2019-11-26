Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Hubright. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Memorial service 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort 410 Church Street Beaufort , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Lee Hubright Ronald Lee Hubright, 83, husband of Peggy Martin Hubright passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. Ron was born in Ontario, New York on March 8, 1936 to the late Harold and Erma Hubright. Ron's father was a tenant farmer so Ron quickly learned the value of hard work. After graduation from Williamson Central High School, he received his BS and MA in teaching from the State University of New York at Brockport. In 1956 he married the late Nancy Moore and they had two sons: Jeffrey and Russell. He returned to Williamson to serve as a teacher, coach and administrator eventually serving as principal of the high school from which he graduated. In 1968 Ron accepted a position in Washington, D.C. as an educational specialist with the Department of the Interior: Bureau of Indian Affairs and also attended George Washington University. He furthered his education by receiving his PhD in education from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Ron taught at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia before serving as Superintendent of Schools in Allendale, S. C. for six years. From Allendale, he moved to Laurens and then Greenville working with the school districts. He retired from The School District of Greenville County in 1997. In 1989 while working in Greenville, Ron married Peggy Martin. In 2000 he and Peggy moved to Beaufort and to Dataw Island where they played golf and traveled. Ron was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Beaufort where he had served as a Deacon and adult Sunday school teacher. He is survived by his wife Peggy and his two sons, Jeffrey of Lilburn, GA, and Russell of Chapin, S.C. Jeff with his wife Sherry have four children. Russell and his wife Gina have fiv children. Ron also has six great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his sister, Marlene Stanton. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 27 at the First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort located at 410 Church Street (Corner of North and Church), Beaufort, SC 29902 In lieu of flowers, please make donation to First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 1226, Beaufort, SC 29901. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

