Ronald "Ron" Lee Voegeli, 77, husband of Sandra "Sandy" Gollihugh Voegeli, of Beaufort, SC died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00am in Community Bible Church with services beginning at 11:30am with interment to follow in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Chapter #12, Community Bible Church or CAPA. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 3, 2020