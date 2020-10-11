1/1
Rosalie B. Parsons
October 7, 2020
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Rosalie B. Parsons, 81, of Hilton Head Island, SC died peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 7, 2020.
A native of Dalton, MA and the daughter of the late Carlton and Jean Mularski Ballard.
A graduate of Dalton High School, Massachusetts General Hospital and NY Empire State University. She practiced nursing in Nashville, TN. and Rochester, NY. She moved to Hilton Head Island in 2001.
Her primary interests in life were her family, prayer, swimming, gardening, bridge, and reading.
Survived by her husband of 60 years Timothy Parsons, two daughters, Teresa Burke of Snellville, GA and Tammara Ruflin of Aledo, TX; three sons, Timothy Parsons, Jr of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Stephen Parsons of Hilton, NY and Michael Parsons of Richmond Hill, GA; a brother John Ballard of Dalton, MA; 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 17th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church,, Hilton Head Island, SC.
The family suggests that those who wish, may make memorial contributions to Food for Poor, Pregnancy Center and Clinic of Low Country, or St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church.
Islandfuneralhome.com


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church
