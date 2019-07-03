Rosella N. Miller Rosella Nolte Miller, 89, of Hilton Head Island passed away June 30, 2019 at Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal. She was born on October 2, 1929 to Edward and Grace Nolte in Cincinnati, Ohio. Rosella attended Wittenberg College in Springfield, Ohio, where she earned a bachelor's degree. She married Donald R. Miller and had 2 children together. Rosella was a member of the Cincinnati Women's club, a volunteer with the Cincinnati Art Museum and a member of First Presbyterian Church of Hilton Head. She is survived by her 2 children; Dr. Thomas Miller (Jane) and James (Jim) Miller. Also, 2 grandchildren Ross Miller (Mary Ruth) and Clark Miller (Scottie) She is predeceased by her husband Donald; parents Edward and Grace and brother Richard (Dick) Nolte. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosella's name at NAMI Lowcountry, PO Box 24128, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Island Packet on July 3, 2019