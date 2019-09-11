Roselynn Wendy Cedeno Roselynn Wendy Cedeno, 45 of Beaufort, SC. Passed away on September 2, 2019 at her Lexington, SC. residence. Visitation for Roselynn will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Burial will take place on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. Ms. Cedeno was born on September 29, 1973, the daughter of Ruben and Marie (Irizarry) Cedeno. She was born on Camp Lejeune, NC and moved to Beaufort, SC, when she was 2 weeks old, she attended Beaufort County public schools. Survivors include: Her parents; one son: Tommy Ray Cedeno of Beaufort, SC; four brothers: Ruben Jr., Rubin, Robert, and Ryann Cedeno; one sister: Robyn Cedeno; and three grandchildren: Maria Stara, Ruben Rey, and Lilly Rose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Military Order of The Purple Heart. PO Box 6853 Beaufort, SC 29906. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

