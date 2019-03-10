Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy W. Moore III. View Sign

Roy W. Moore, III Roy W. Moore, III passed away peacefully on 15 February 2019 at his home in The Woodlands, TX. While his family mourns Roy's passing, they treasure his life and heartwarming memory. Roy was born to Roy and Mary Moore Jr. in Macon, GA on 6 September 1941. His family would move shortly thereafter to Fairfield, CT. In his youth, Roy excelled academically. In 1959, Roy graduated secondary school at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, CT where he was also captain of the baseball team. Roy attended Harvard University and graduated in 1963 with a degree in Engineering and Applied Physics. Electing to pursue a career in law, Roy graduated from Duke University Law School in 1966. Roy retained a lifelong relationship with Harvard and Duke as an alumni ambassador and benefactor. In 1966, Roy was admitted to the Connecticut and American Bar Associations. However, he chose to serve his country as an officer in the US Navy Supply Corps. While at Duke, Roy met the love of his life, Margaret Troyano of Garden City, NY. They were married in 1967 and spent over 51 years together. After concluding his naval service, Roy and Margaret returned to Fairfield where they would spend over three decades raising their family. In his law career, Roy practiced first at the Marsh, Day, and Calhoun firm in Bridgeport, CT. In 1984, Roy was a founding partner in the Ober, Moore, Thorburn, and Noren firm of Southport, CT. For over 30 years, he focused his law practice on commercial banking and estate transaction. Upon retirement, Roy left a professional and civic legacy that also included Fairfield Rotary Club member, a Director of the Fairfield Historical Society, a Director and Past President of the Fairfield Visiting Nurse Association, Director of the Investors Mortgage Company, Country Club of Fairfield member, Harvard Club of Southern Connecticut-Schools Committee, and Officer of the Oaklawn Cemetery Association. In 2002, Roy and Margaret retired to Beaufort County, South Carolina, a place they would call home for 17 years. As active members of The Dataw Island Club and the Parish Church of St. Helena, Anglican, Roy and Margaret continued a life of faith, community, and goodwill in retirement. Roy is survived by his wife, Margaret, of The Woodlands, TX; his daughter, Angela Block, of The Woodlands, TX; his son, Roy, of San Diego, CA; his son, John, of Fairfield, CT; his grandson, Philip Matthew Block, of The Woodlands, TX; his granddaughters, Katherine Block of The Woodlands, TX and Isabella Moore of Fairfield, CT; and his sister, Mary Cowenhoven, of Stratford, CT. A funeral service for Roy W. Moore, III will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Southport, CT at 10 AM on Saturday, 23 March 2019. In lieu of flowers, Roy's family requests donations to the Lone Survivor Foundation. A donation can be made online at

